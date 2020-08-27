Polk County Missionary Baptist Association will hold fifth Sunday services at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28-30.
Services begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, with a devotional by Bro. Ken Mallard and sermon by Bro. Doyle Mayfield.
Services continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, with Bro. Case Jones delivering the devotional and a sermon by Bro. Scott Reynolds.
Sunday’s services will be with the Tri-County Baptist Group. The morning service will feature Bro. Zane Durrell, and the afternoon service will be with Bro. Efton Piper.
