Look at the promises God makes to the Israelites in Leviticus 26:3-13. They’re marvelous and pretty well all-encompassing! Increase of harvests, peace in the land, harmful beasts banished and on and on.
And then at the end of verse 10 on through 12 God says, “You shall clear out the old to make way for the new. I will make my dwelling among you, and my soul shall not abhor you. And I will walk among you and will be your God, and you shall be my people.”
Oh my! What a thing to say.
What a thing to hear!
The old is gone, behold the new has come! What does that sound like? And then God promises to dwell among you, and that too has a familiar ring doesn’t it? Then, I will be your God and you shall be my people! That’s the capper — that’s the ultimate of promises.
And all of that is ours through Jesus Christ and His work on the cross. What the Old Testament teaches us and reveals to us of God and His wondrous words and ways, becomes our true possession through the word and work of Jesus Christ alone. That is made a plan for us in the New Testament.
Remember, “the old is gone, the new has come?” That’s what St. Paul said in 2 Corinthians. “Dwell among you?” What does Jesus say in John 14? “If anyone loves me, he will keep my word, and my Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our home with him.”
Oh, and then that capper: “I will be your God and you shall be my people?” Remember the words in 1 Peter 2:9 — “But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his own possession.”
Rejoice in these promises of God being made yours in the love of Jesus Christ through His word and work done for you!
Pastor Tom Rhodes has been the pastor at Zion Lutheran Church Bolivar since 2013, having served Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Folsom, California, for 10 years. Prior to seminary, he worked in Christian retail and marketing for 20 years.
