Welcome back

Terry Phillips says he was ready to come back to church.
Phillips, along with parishioners at many area places of worship, are returning to the pews this month after churches canceled in-person services earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips, who attends Heritage Baptist Church of Bolivar, says the church started holding services in-person again several weeks ago.
“A lot of people missed this,” he says, standing in a hallway at the church as vacation Bible school campers pass him on their way to their next activity Wednesday, June 17. “This is an important part of their lives, and they were ready to get back to it.”
But, Phillips pointed out, returning to worship in person has looked different. Some of his fellow parishioners wear face masks, and everyone tries to spread out inside the sanctuary. Hugs and handshakes aren’t part of the service anymore.
“It’s not the same,” he says. “But we have a lot of older members, like me, and so some of those are probably good practices.”
At VBS, where campers are carefully counted and everyone has their temperature taken before joining the group, numbers are down, volunteer Tracy Miles says.
“I think some parents were concerned about sending their kids this year,” she says. “Not very many churches are even holding VBS this year, either.”
On Wednesday, Miles says she measured temperatures on the foreheads of about 12 kids before allowing them inside for VBS.
“I’ve never actually used a forehead thermometer like this before,” she says, “but it actually has a little smiley face or a little frowny face (depending on the reading), so that makes it really easy.”
Pastor Gary Walton says the church took several safety steps as the virus spread in March. Some are still in place after it started holding in-person services again Sunday, May 10, he says.
“We held kind of a drive-in service,” he says. “I actually had a loudspeaker and so people would just stay in their cars in the parking lot.”
The church later moved to a short-range broadcast, with Walton and musicians on microphones and parishioners tuning in in the parking lot.
Those systems are still in place on Sunday mornings and evenings, he says, though church members are also now welcome inside the sanctuary.
“Our attendance really stayed up in the drive-in portion,” he says. “We have more coming inside now, but for the first few weeks after we were able to open back up, it was really even between the parking lot and inside. On Wednesday nights, we’re not even broadcasting because most people that come, come inside now.”
Church member Kyndle Katzer says he feels comfortable with the safety measures in place, which space out worshippers 6 feet apart in the sanctuary. Some members come with face masks, he says, though the church isn’t requiring them.
“I’m just happy to see it,” he says.
Walton agreed.
“Scripturally, the Bible tells us to gather together, to be in encouragement of one another,” he says. “We set out when this started to try to do that, safely to the best of our abilities.”
Katzer, who works at Duck Creek Technologies and volunteers to handle IT for the church, says he feels they might as well leave the broadcasts in place.
“It’s literally just flipping a switch,” he says. “And who knows? It might be the thing that brings in someone who is just driving by and has their radio tuned in, or comes to sit in our parking lot, but maybe isn’t ready to meet everyone. It’s welcoming to the public in a way we maybe weren’t able to be before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.