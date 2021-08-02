A camp for champions

“Night of Champions was very successful this year,” Bolivar High School football coach Glen Johnson said in an email.
Young Liberators in grades 3-6 attended the hour-and-a-half long youth football camp on Monday, July 26.
Thirty-six boys raced onto the field with smiles and stamina. They energetically bounced from activity to activity, following orders with big grins on their faces. Parents and friends were also there, sitting in lawn chairs, chatting and watching the boys have fun.
At the camp, the students “worked on offensive fundamentals (like) blocking, handoffs, throwing and catching,” Johnson said, adding that they also “focused on tackling and pursuing the ball carrier” in defense.
Quite a few high school football players came to help train the future Liberators. Even a few alumni who had gone to this camp themselves years ago showed up to help.
After going through numerous different training exercises in the 90 degree weather, the boys went home, giant popsicles in their hands.
Pictured below are scenes from the camp.
