Building out

Glen Johnson knows some members of the Ozark Conference might look at his Bolivar High School football team, which graduated 15 seniors this spring, and see a program in a rebuilding year.
“I expect to hear that,” he said.
He also knows they’d be wrong.
“I had somebody call me the other day and say, ‘Well, you graduated 2,400 yards of rushing and almost 2,000 yards passing. What are you going to do?’ We’re going to play football,” Johnson said. “The guys blocking for all those yards, most of them are still here.”
Ninety percent of Bolivar linemen return from last year’s undefeated regular season, Johnson said, and the line of scrimmage will be heavy with three-year starters, including multiple seniors.
“We feel confident in the guys that are going to line up behind a three-year line,” Johnson said. “As you look a little closer at the team, you see we return 14 starters, and eight of them are three-year starters.”
The 2019 Liberators finished a historic regular season as the Class 4 District 6 runner up following a 37-14 title game loss to state champion Webb City.
After two years as independents, Bolivar successfully applied to join the Ozark Conference.
The Liberators open their season on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in Rolla.
“That’ll be a good challenge for us,” Johnson said.
Though, that could be said for every game this fall. Johnson predicted the conference could include three Class 6 teams, three or four Class 5 teams, and possibly three other Class 4 teams.
“We’ll be the smallest school by about 400 kids,” he said. “These are a lot of teams that are traditionally good. There are no sleeper games. Every week, you know they’re going to have the athletes to compete. We’re the new guys.”
Johnson’s “new guys,” however, include a healthy amount of experience on the field.
“We feel confident in the kids that are back,” he said. “This group of seniors have waited their turn. They’ve been a very good group. I’ve watched them since they were in third grade. And they didn't lose a game until they were in eighth grade. They lost one game on a questionable call. They’re just winners.”
At its core are big men like Blake Campbell, Jack Roweton, Drayton Huchteman, Mason Rogers and Simon Nelson, who will replace longtime center Spencer Lipe.
Roweton recently received an offer to play for Pitt State University.
“We feel good with their leadership,” Johnson said.
Behind them on offense is quarterback Bo Banner, who played running back last year and will replace SBU signee Hayden Burks, who last year garnered district and all-state honors.
Already a successful baseball player, Banner’s ascension to senior play caller started his freshman year, Johnson said.
“Bo came to the team at a unique time,” Johnson said. “We were down at the quarterback position, and we were either going to invest in Burks, a sophomore, or Bo, a freshman. At the time, Bo was 5’8” and about 120 pounds. Hayden looked like a man.”
So, Johnson said, Banner bid his time and served his team.
“He’s a team guy,” he said. “That’s what makes him special. He’s willing to take on whatever role we need him to for him to be successful.”
Now, the spotlight has come, and Johnson said he expects Banner to put his own stamp on the position.
“With Bo, we have a different dynamic,” he said. “We’ve got a similar scheme, but we’re going to be able to do more with the run game with him. He played running back last year, and he’s used to the running back stuff. Now, you’re putting the ball into his hands on every play. He likes that. He wants the ball. He goes for the end zone.”
Joining Banner in the backfield are a host of returners, including Darrin Fugitt, Dylan Hall and Andrew Bunn. The trio faces a pair of big shoes to fill.
“Last year, Eathen Dinwiddie was definitely our spotlighted back,” Johnson said. “So we didn’t always need guys like Darrin in the backfield. But when we did need him at the Kansas City Center game when Eathen got too hot, he came in and carried that home. He made sure we nailed the coffin closed on that one. I thought of him as a closer last year. He’s just a big bruiser.”
Banner’s targets include tight end Parker Erickson and receivers Josh Bowes and, at times, Hall, who will option as a receiver.
Bowes is a varsity newcomer and basketball star, Johnson said.
“Josh Bowes is going to have a huge year,” Johnson said.
Still, there’s work ahead to replace receivers like Hunter Berry and Blade Hancock — favorite targets of Burks.
Johnson, though, said he’d rather focus on the days ahead, and helping this team put its own stamp on Liberator history.
“In some ways, I hope people kind of look at us as a team that’s rebuilding,” Johnson said. “I think you’re going to see a really good product because these kids have been out here grinding all summer. The thought that we might not play has not affected their effort. We’ve had the best summer in the weight room I've had here. We’re the strongest we’ve been.”
