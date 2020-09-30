Libs reloaded, ready for Waynesville

After suffering its first regular season loss since 2018 in week 4, Liberator football ground out a 38-26 win against a larger Camdenton program last Friday, Sept. 25.
Class 4 Bolivar will look to capitalize on that momentum this week, when it faces Waynesville at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Bolivar.
Like Camdenton, Waynesville is a Class 5 program.
The Tigers’ 1-3 season features losses to Lebanon and Camdenton, both teams Bolivar beat this year.
The program has averaged 24.3 points per game, while Bolivar’s defense — rated the stingiest in the Ozark Conference — has held opponents to just 13.6 points so far.
The Liberator offense is averaging 26.2 points per game this year, including a 42-point performance against Parkview.
Meanwhile, Waynesville’s defense has shown holes, allowing opponents to average 37.8 points per contest.
Week 5
Camdenton struck first last week, forcing Bolivar to turn over the ball on downs and then marching down the field to take a 7-0 lead early.
Bolivar answered, sending Darrin Fugitt into the end zone, but a 2-point conversion failed and the Liberators trailed 7-6.
Momentum seemed to favor the Lakers until Dreven Sharp intercepted a pass and returned it deep. Bolivar capitalized, and the Liberators came away with a 12-7 lead that stretched to 18-7 by halftime.
The Liberators, who had deferred to receive the kickoff in the third quarter, scored again after the half, and then again. Fugitt and Andrew Bunn put Bolivar ahead 32-7.
But, just as the momentum swing seemed permanent, it fell the other way.
Camdenton scored 19 unanswered points through the third and fourth quarter, and Bolivar failed to convert short fourth downs on several successive drives.
With the game separated by just two possessions, a Camdenton rally seemed imminent until the Liberators clawed back control of the clock to hold out for the win.
The OC
It’s West Plains’ conference, so far.
The 5-0 Zizzers put down their last big challenger in the first half of the season, blanking a historically good Kickapoo team 28-0 last week.
West Plains beat Glendale 66-44 in its season opener and downed Camdenton 28-6 on Friday, Sept. 18.
After playing 3-2 Lebanon this week, two teams with losing records — Parkview and Waynesville — await before a home showdown with Bolivar on Friday, Oct. 23.
West Plains has the Ozark Conference’s top scoring offense. It’s averaged 38.4 points per game.
While the Liberators have managed the league’s best defense, West Plains has produced comparable numbers, limiting opponents to around 16 points per contest.
