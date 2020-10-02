FOOTBALL
Sept. 25
Bolivar 38
Camdenton 26
SOFTBALL
Sept. 21
Fair Play 1
Walnut Grove 19
Halfway 10
Wheatland 0
MCE 13
Macks Creek 0
Sept. 22
Halfway 15
Central 5
MCE 1
Walnut Grove 2
Sept. 24
MCE 7
Wheatland 9
Sept. 26
Halfway 2
Dora 12
Halfway 7
Neelyville 8
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 21
Bolivar 2
Clinton 1
Sept. 22
Bolivar 1
Marshfield 3
SOCCER
Sept. 24
Bolivar 4
Warrensburg 1
Sept. 26
Bolivar 1
Log.-Rog. 2
Bolivar 2
Monett 3
TENNIS
Sept. 21
Bolivar 4
Log.-Rog. 5
Sept. 22
Bolivar 9
Nevada 0
Sept. 24
Bolivar 7
Camdenton 2
Sept. 26
Bolivar 2
Republic 7
BOLIVAR CROSS COUNTRY
Carthage Invitational
Girls: Emily Bandy, 18, 23:45.10; Cora Stimpson, 19, 23:45.50; Shaylee Goodman, 20, 23:45.50.
Boys: Hunter Davis, 25, 19:01.80; Ethan Billingslea, 26, 19:01.80; Cale Thiessen, 27, 19:01.80; Brett Pollock, 28, 19:01.90.
SPORTS BRIEFS
MCE claims tourney honors
Marion C. Early softball earned fifth place in the Walnut Grove Softball Tournament earlier this month. Lady Panther Hailey Presley was named to the all-tournament team. The Lady Panthers also recently placed second in the Weaubleau Tournament.
Lady Cards win home tourney
Halfway softball won its home tournament Saturday, Sept. 19. The Lady Cardinals beat Reeds Spring 12-2 to take the win.
Phelps hits 650th win
Bolivar High School volleyball coach Tony Phelps earned his 650th career win earlier this month. Phelps, a 27-year veteran of the sport, is in his second year at Bolivar. The Lady Liberators are 10-2-2 on the season and recently placed second in the Buffalo Tournament.
