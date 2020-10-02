9A- Polk County scoreboard.jpeg

Bolivar’s Kahl Berry, No. 27, pressures Camdenton’s quarterback during the Liberators’ junior varsity game on Monday, Sept. 28.

FOOTBALL

Sept. 25

  Bolivar 38

  Camdenton 26 

SOFTBALL

Sept. 21

  Fair Play 1

  Walnut Grove 19

 

  Halfway 10

  Wheatland 0

 

  MCE 13

  Macks Creek 0

Sept. 22

  Halfway 15

  Central 5

 

  MCE 1

  Walnut Grove 2

Sept. 24

  MCE 7

  Wheatland 9

Sept. 26

  Halfway 2

  Dora 12

 

  Halfway 7

  Neelyville 8

VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 21

  Bolivar 2

  Clinton 1

Sept. 22

  Bolivar 1

  Marshfield 3 

SOCCER

Sept. 24

  Bolivar 4

  Warrensburg 1

Sept. 26

  Bolivar 1

  Log.-Rog. 2

 

  Bolivar 2

  Monett 3

 TENNIS

Sept. 21

 Bolivar 4

  Log.-Rog. 5

Sept. 22

 Bolivar 9

  Nevada 0

Sept. 24

 Bolivar 7

  Camdenton 2

Sept. 26

 Bolivar 2

  Republic 7

BOLIVAR CROSS COUNTRY

Carthage Invitational

Girls: Emily Bandy, 18, 23:45.10; Cora Stimpson, 19, 23:45.50; Shaylee Goodman, 20, 23:45.50. 

Boys: Hunter Davis, 25, 19:01.80; Ethan Billingslea, 26, 19:01.80; Cale Thiessen, 27, 19:01.80; Brett Pollock, 28, 19:01.90. 

 

SPORTS BRIEFS

MCE claims tourney honors

Marion C. Early softball earned fifth place in the Walnut Grove Softball Tournament earlier this month. Lady Panther Hailey Presley was named to the all-tournament team. The Lady Panthers also recently placed second in the Weaubleau Tournament. 

Lady Cards win home tourney

Halfway softball won its home tournament Saturday, Sept. 19. The Lady Cardinals beat Reeds Spring 12-2 to take the win. 

Phelps hits 650th win

Bolivar High School volleyball coach Tony Phelps earned his 650th career win earlier this month. Phelps, a 27-year veteran of the sport, is in his second year at Bolivar. The Lady Liberators are 10-2-2 on the season and recently placed second in the Buffalo Tournament. 

