Players earn postseason honors
The following Polk County football players have received postseason honors. Results are as of press time Friday, Jan. 10.
Pleasant Hope
• Preston Carpenter-Ford, C1D3 team
• Matthew Burdette, C1D3 team
• Cody Mitchell, C1D3 team
• Brendle McDaniel, C1D3 team
Bolivar
• Jack Roweton, C4D6 team
• Drayton Huchteman, C4D6 team
• Eathen Dinwiddie, C4D6 team, C4 all-state 2nd team
• Darrin Fugitt, C4D6 team
• Andrew Bunn, C4D6 team, C4 all-state 3rd team
• Hayden Burks, C4D6 team, C4 all-state 2nd team
• Bladen Hancock, C4D6 team
• Bo Banner, C4D6 team
• Alex Maldonado, C4D6 team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.