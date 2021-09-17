Taken to the nest

Liberators Blake Goodman, Trenton Patke and Gavin Bellah charge and tackle Falcon Cole Feuerbacher, who throws the ball at the last second. The ball fumbles right into the hands of Kahl Berry, who recovers it and bolts.
Bolivar’s Liberators started strong against Glendale on Friday, Sept. 17, but the Falcons sunk their talons in, winning 42-27.
The Liberators began the game with some recoveries and touchbacks — even scoring the first touchdown. The Falcons must’ve just been eyeing their prey, though, as they then swooped down and took over the scoreboard.
Find more coverage of the game and a preview of the Liberator’s upcoming homecoming game against Camdenton in the Wednesday, Sept. 22, issue of the BH-FP.
