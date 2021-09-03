Taking a stand

The Bolivar Liberators took ownership of the field and the ball on Friday, Sept. 3, in a game against Parkview’s Vikings.
Charging the field, the Liberators took the lead in the first quarter with a touchdown and kickoff. With the offensive and defensive lines fighting hard the rest of the game — and Deacon Sharp’s reliable catches — Bolivar overcame Parkview 35-0.
The game did have two weather delays, but the plays continued an hour later, and Bolivar kept its lead until the end.
Find more coverage of the night and a preview of the Liberator’s upcoming game against Lebanon in the Wednesday, Sept. 8, issue of the BH-FP.
