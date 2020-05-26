Albert Richard Moore, 95, of Bolivar passed away on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility in Bolivar.
Albert was born on July 31, 1924, in Cantril, Iowa, the son of Charles E. and Maude Shaw Moore.
In November 1943, he entered into the U.S. Navy and served as a radioman in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, participating in the liberation of the Philippine Islands.
After receiving his Honorable Point Discharge and returning home, Albert wed his Gladys Bell. Together, the couple enjoyed over 74 years of marriage. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Shirley (Chuck) MacLaughlin of Bolivar and Donna Moore of Hartville; two grandsons, Chad (Melanie) and Jeremy (Angela) MacLaughlin; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Anna, Logan and Mackenzi.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne, Max and Howard Moore and one sister, Norma Brownlee.
Albert worked many jobs throughout his life but was mainly a master carpenter by trade, a job which he was singularly suited for, given his size and stature.
After moving to Bolivar, he and Gladys attended First Baptist Church of Bolivar.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar. Memorials in honor of Albert's life may be made to missions at First Baptist Church of Bolivar.
