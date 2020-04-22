Alderman donates land for new park

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Bolivar’s east side will be home to a new park thanks to a donation of land from a Bolivar alderman and real estate developer.
With a 6-1-1 vote during the Tuesday, April 14, virtual board of aldermen meeting, the city approved the donation of an around 10-acre tract of land for a park along East Buffalo Street, east of South Gary Avenue, from board member Thane Kifer.
The park, which will straddle a creek bed, will include a walking trail and 18-hole disc golf course.
Aldermen Charles Keith, Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan and Steve Sagaser voted to approve the motion to accept the land donation for a park and disc golf course.
Alexis Neal cast the solitary dissenting vote, saying she would like the board to consider the disc golf course issue separately from the land donation. Kifer abstained.
“As a real estate developer, I observe other developments,” Kifer said in the Tuesday, March 17, board meeting, in which he first spoke with the board about the potential park.
He said every day, as he drives through Bolivar, he sees John Playter Park in the Lakewood Hills subdivision on West Jones Street.
“For those of you who don’t know, Playter Park was donated by the developers of Lakewood Hills after that development sold out,” he said. “I’m inspired by Playter Park.”
Kifer said he wanted to donate land for a park adjacent to his housing development on East Buffalo Street, also known as Buffalo Road, “much like what the developers of Lakewood Hills did that became Playter Park.”
“But I don’t want to wait until I’m sold out, and I don’t want to wait until I’m 90 years old to do it,” he said with a laugh. “I’d like to see people potentially enjoying that park sooner than later.”
Kifer said he originally imagined the park simply housing a nature trail.
“But I believe a park would be enhanced with multiple duties,” he said.
Kifer said he was inspired by Bolivar resident Tanner Sublette’s presentation on disc golf courses in the Thursday, Feb. 11, board of aldermen meeting. Sublette proposed adding a disc golf course to Dunnegan Memorial Park or Fullerton Fields.
“I challenged Tanner for a new concept,” Kifer said.
As part of the Real Estate Transfer Agreement, Kifer will donate $5,000 toward the development of the disc golf course.
“We’ve talked about this for quite some time, the concept of a park over there on the east side, right there on Buffalo Road,” Mayor Chris Warwick said in the March meeting. “The aspect of whether it be disc golf or whether it be a walking trail, I think the concept is very nice and provides for our residents over there on the east side.”
Uncertain future for pool
Other Bolivar recreation venues were the focus of discussion in the April board meeting.
As city leaders weigh the toll of the COVID-19 crisis, City Administrator Tracy Slagle said she expects sales revenue losses in coming months.
She said many cities are seeing anywhere from a 10% to 50% decrease in revenues.
“Our general revenue that we have estimated for this year is about $2.1 million,” she said. “Just with the idea of a 10% possible loss of revenues, we’d be looking at trying to find around $200,000 worth of funds that we could maybe cut or put off another year.”
She said she looked for “large ticket items” to be deferred to later in the year or next year. She recommended delaying the $60,000 replacement of city hall’s HVAC system.
Slagle also said staff recommended not opening Bolivar’s Aqua Zone this year, which she said would save the city around $80,000.
“Currently, we’re not able to use it,” she said. “The Y’s not currently open.”
The Aqua Zone shares restrooms with the Roy Blunt YMCA, which aren’t accessible when the building’s closed, Slagle said.
The largest cost associated with the pool, she said, is the propane used in the air handling system.
“In the first two weeks, we used 4,500 gallons of propane,” Public Works Director Jerry Hamby said.
Slagle said running propane in the air handling system while the pool is closed is “very costly.” “The sooner we make that decision, the sooner we stop going through those propane expenses,” she said.
Shawna Cheney, who manages the Aqua Zone, said the city has to run the building’s air handling system, which requires propane during cold weather, to prevent chemical erosion of equipment.
During warm weather, the building’s roof can be ventilated to prevent damage.
Warwick said delays in getting lifeguards trained, due to social distancing concerns, will also push back the pool’s opening once COVID-19 orders are lifted.
“I don’t see us moving out of this nearly as fast as we got into it,” he said. “I think there’ll be steps taken in the same process as we got into the COVID-19 and social distancing. … We’ve got to be realistic in that aspect.”
Neal asked about the benefits of closing immediately or delaying a decision.
“For people who have been home for a month or will have been home for two months, even a shortened season might have some appeal,” she said.
The board tabled a decision until a future meeting.
Finally, with a 7-0-1 vote, the board approved a five-year lease renewal with WON Communications, which will bring public Wifi access to four Bolivar recreation spots — the Aqua Zone, Dunnegan Memorial Park, Cribbs Family Youth Park and Fullerton Fields.
The in-kind internet service at the four locations in turn lowers WON’s lease rates for placing equipment on Bolivar’s water towers.
Tennis, Skopec, Ryan, Sagaser, Kifer, Neal and Keith approved the motion, while Ballard abstained.
