On Monday, June 1, 2020, our beloved Alta Mae Slaughter Lingo of Brighton got the call from our Lord and Savior that her work here on earth was done and she would finally be going home. We know that at 3:26 a.m. Heaven celebrated, and she was greeted by many friends and family members that had gone before her. What a reunion it was!
Alta had spent so many years of her life building her heavenly treasures, and they were much greater in Heaven than they were here on Earth.
Alta was born to Eugene and Florence Slaughter on June 5, 1926, in Bluff City, Kansas. She was the oldest of three girls and loved spending time on the farm playing with her sisters.
In 1945, she married the love of her life and became Mrs. Joseph Lingo. Joe and Alta went on to join the Baptist Bible Fellowship Int. in Springfield and would spend the next 55 years serving as missionaries in various places in North and South America.
Their union was blessed with five children, David Lingo (Barbara) of Brighton, Craig Lingo (Frances) of Bogota, Colombia, Janet Lingo of Santiago, Chile, Steven Lingo (Virginia) of Parkland, Florida, and Anita Dobrenski (Mark) of Bozeman, Montana. They also had 16 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. When they retired, they settled in Brighton. They were members at Berean Baptist Church, Bolivar, for the past 20 years. There, they enjoyed spending time with their family and numerous friends.
Several years after Joe passed away, Alta relocated to Belgrade, Montana, to be close to her daughter Anita and son-in-law Mark Dobrenski. She made several friends and was well cared for by the loving staff at BeeHive Assisted Living. We want to thank the team members of BeeHive that took such good care of our Alta Mae!
Alta was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Florence Slaughter, both her sisters, Orva Roller and Mary Schott, brother-in-law Richard Schott, her husband, Joe Lingo, son David Lingo, and her beloved granddaughter Lisa. She is survived by four of her children and their spouses, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law Ken Roller and many more friends.
Go rest in Heaven, for your work on Earth is done. We know that you did not succumb to death on that day, but you triumphed over it. You laughed at sickness and death as you heard angels say, "Awake, Alta. It's time to come home."
"And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also." — John 14:3
A memorial service is pending COVID-19 and travel restrictions. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dahlcares.com.
