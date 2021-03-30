Anita Joyce Bridges of Aldrich departed this life on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis at the age of 78.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1942, in Stanberry to Marion and Marjorie Giffin Stockton. Anita graduated from Stanberry High School. She was united in marriage to Charles E. Bridges on July 17, 1965, in Stanberry. Anita retired as a furniture upholsterer.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and was a fan of the MSU Lady Bears. Anita was a loving mother and grandmother, and a good friend to those she knew.
She was a member of the Dade County Federated Republican Women, the Missouri Federation of Republican Women, the Arcola Quilting Club and the CWF Ladies of the Greenfield Christian Church. Anita was a member of the Arcola Lions Club and the Gum Springs Cemetery Board.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Marion and Marjorie Stockton; her stepmother, Myrtle Stockton; her husband, Charles Bridges; one son, Jarrett Ryan Bridges; two brothers, Donald Stockton and Dale Stockton; one step-brother, Frank Cogdill; and one stepsister, Geraldine Campbell.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Bridges and wife Frederica, and Mitchell Bridges and wife Amy; two brothers, Richard Stockton and wife DeDe, and Galen Stockton and wife Marjorie; three sisters, Nancy Stoll and husband Jerry, Margaret Grace, and Mary Stockton and Alvis Poe; one stepbrother-in-law, Bill Campbell; one sister-in-law, Cindy Stockton; four grandchildren, Luigi Bridges, Isabella Bridges, Charles William Major Bridges and Lucy Bridges; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 2, in Gum Springs Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to view and pay their respects on Thursday, April 1, from noon to 6 p.m. in Greenfield Funeral Chapel. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please be mindful of maintaining a social distance. Also, you are welcome to, and indeed encouraged to, wear face masks to protect yourselves and others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gum Springs Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
