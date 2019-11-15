Audrey was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on March 9, 1926.
She married William “Buck” Higginbotham on May 19, 1943, in Ventura, California. Together they had four children and lived in Santa Paula, California, until 1986 when they moved back to Halfway to enjoy retirement.
Audrey saw herself as a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, “Buck” Higginbotham; daughter Sarah Jane; two sons, “Bill” and “Butch” Higginbotham; three brothers, Bill, Neil and Jack Drennen; three sisters, Margaret, Inus and Edith Drennen; and one great-great grandson, Harley Johns.
Audrey is survived by son Fred Higginbotham wife Terri, daughter-in-law Janice Higginbotham, nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Judes.
Services for Audrey will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
