On the evening of Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, Barbara Ann Brunk, 80, passed away peacefully at CMH Healthcare Facility, Bolivar. Barbara was born in Hayti on April 10, 1940, to Fred and Florence Ephlin.
Barbara was married to Leslie Brunk for 24 years.
Barbara was a member of Bolivar First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for many years.
Barbara had an infectious laugh, an endearing smile and an adorable sense of fun. She could be ornery, but all in good fun. She loved her children with her whole heart.
During her lifetime, Barbara enjoyed many crafts and hobbies. She sewed and loved to paint. She enjoyed cross stitch embroidery and quilting. She loved gardening and watching birds at her feeders, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. But above all of these, she rescued dogs. So, the family asks that you make a donation to Polk County Humane Society in lieu of flowers, please.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Brunk, and her son, Ben Field.
Barbara will be missed by her daughters, Melissa Fotheringham and Chris Field, her son, Todd Brunk, daughter-in-law, Martha Brunk, son-in-law, Jeff Fotheringham, and partner-in-law, Trudy Swope, grandchildren Dustin Miller and Devin Timbrook, and great-grandchildren Brady Powell, Gaby Miller and Owen Timbrook.
A celebration of life was held on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Bolivar First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Bolivar.
