In light of Missouri's stay-at-home order and the continued threat of the new coronavirus, Bolivar's Board of Aldermen plans to host a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
According to the meeting agenda, board members will meet via "electronic means and through telephone conference."
The meeting will be recorded and shared on the city's Facebook page — City of Bolivar, Missouri.
City Administrator Tracy Slagle said barring technical difficulties, the meeting will also be streamed on Facebook live.
To learn more about Tuesday night's meeting, find the meeting agenda and packet attached to this article.
