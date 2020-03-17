In an effort to protect the city as the new coronavirus pandemic unfolds, Bolivar's mayor placed the city under a state of emergency in tonight's board of aldermen meeting.
At the beginning of the Tuesday, March 17, meeting, the board unanimously approved an ordinance to add declarations of emergency to the city's code.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Chris Warwick declared a state of emergency for the city.
"We are moving the City of Bolivar into a state of emergency," Warwick said.
Warwick said "the conditions of the extreme peril and safety of persons and property have arisen in the city" because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Per the ordinance, the mayor can "suppress such events or actions, preserve the peace and order of the city and protect its citizens and their property" during an emergency.
At this time, the proclamation primarily addresses group gatherings.
As a part of the state of emergency, Warwick said gatherings over 50 people, with the exception of schools, daycares and businesses, will not be permitted within the city.
The restriction comes after the Polk County Commission imposed the same limitation on gatherings within the county on Monday, March 16.
Warwick and the commission both said their decisions were based upon the recommendation of the Polk County Health Center.
Aldermen present, either in person or via speaker phone, during the meeting included Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith.
Find more information on the city's ordinance and the proclamation in a future issue of the BH-FP and online at BolivarMoNews.com.
