Bolivar PD sends out warning about mail thefts

After seeing an increase in thefts from mailboxes over recent weeks, the Bolivar Police Department is reminding residents to remain vigilant when it comes to their mail.
According to a news release from the department, theft from mailboxes is a common concern during tax season because “many people are expecting refunds from the state and federal government in the form of checks.”
The department frequently receives reports of important documents, including credit cards, benefit checks and bank statements, taken from people’s mailboxes, the release said.
“All of these give criminals an opportunity to steal identities, ruin credit scores or deprive citizens of earned monies,” the release said. “Add to this the potential for government issued stimulus checks being issued to the majority of households to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential for loss and frustration grows even greater.”
The release offers tips to avoid this type of theft.
“Whenever possible, arrange to have monthly payments automatically made through the internet or automatic withdrawal,” the release said. “Many places of business, such as insurance companies, offer discounts for people who enroll in their auto-pay programs.”
The release said people who receive monthly benefits, like annuities or social security payments, can take advantage of direct deposits.
The U.S. Postal Service also offers a free mail tracking app called Informed Delivery, the release said.
“This app scans in photos of your mail and is sent directly to your cell phone so you can see what you have coming before it gets there,” the release said.
To learn more about Informed Delivery, visit informeddelivery.usps.com.
While many people are currently home during thanks to the coronavirus threat, those who travel or are away from home can arrange to have mail held at the post office or have a trusted friend or neighbor collect their items, the release said.
It’s important for neighbors to keep on eye out for each other, the release said. People can report suspicious activity, like someone checking mailboxes in a neighborhood, by calling the Bolivar Police Department at 326-5298.
“Bolivar is an amazing community that has a proud history of coming together in times of need,” the release said. “Please continue to help support our community efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our friends and neighbors.”
