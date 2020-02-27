Bolivar teacher faces attempted rape, other charges

A Bolivar High School teacher faces three felony charges — including attempted statutory rape — in Polk County Circuit Court following her arrest Thursday, Feb. 27.
According to court documents, Tania Maria Dickey-Driskill, 44, was charged Thursday with second-degree attempted statutory rape, first-degree stalking — first offense, and attempted endangering welfare of a child — engaging in sexual conduct with a child under 17 as parent/guardian. All are class E felonies.
The probable cause statement indicates she is accused in incidents involving a Bolivar R-1 student.
Dickey-Driskill’s bond is set at $15,000 cash or surety with conditions. She is due in court Wednesday, March 4.
The BH-FP broke the story earlier Thursday, reporting Bolivar R-1 Schools had confirmed a district employee was “accused of inappropriate communication with a student” and had been arrested that morning.
R-1 spokesperson Brad Sterling declined Thursday evening to comment further on the arrest or charges. However, via the statement, the district said “the employee has been placed on administrative leave” and R-1 is “fully cooperating with authorities in this pending investigation.”
Sterling previously said suspension means the employee has “no access to R-1 Schools.” The employee’s technology accounts “have been suspended,” and the employee is “not allowed on the premises,” he said.
“We take seriously the safety and security of our students,” the district added in the earlier statement.
Dickey-Driskill began teaching physical science at BHS in 2014, the BH-FP reported previously.
Read more about the allegations and investigation in the Saturday edition of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.