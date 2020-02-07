Catherine Mary Osburn Routh was born on July 4, 1950, in Los Angeles, California. She passed peacefully at the age of 69 on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Catherine was preceded in death by her father, Homer Duane Osburn; her mother, Jacqueline Dolores Routh; her son-in-law, Liam Andrew Wait; and the father of her three daughters, Ronald Ray Routh.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Veronica and Robert Bell, Rogersville; her daughters Maida Routh Russell, Springfield; and Carrie Routh Wait, Marysville, California; her grandsons Alexander Wood, Michael Bell and Ethan Bell; siblings Teresa (Wendell) Bledsoe, Duane (Debra) Osburn, Jeanne (John) Oakes, Merry Ann (Kirby) Kirkland, Jacque (Daniel) McCracken, Tillie Routh and Larry Routh; dear friend Jerry Phillips; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St Agnes Cathedral, 533 S Jefferson Ave., Springfield MO 65806. A private interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Springfield, will follow at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Child Advocacy Center, 1033 E. Walnut St., Springfield MO 65806.
Matthew 5:4 — “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.