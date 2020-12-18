Charles Richard “Dick” Thompson took his heavenly flight Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
He was born July 1, 1935, in Havre de Grace, Maryland, second son of Leon Stanley Thompson and Mary Elizabeth DeBaugh. His death was preceded by his parents and older brother, Stanley.
Dick married SuLane Hess in Iowa on July 29, 1967. They had two daughters, Debra Sue Thompson (Karl Juntunen), two grandsons, Ryan Cole Fitzpatrick and Conner Jake Fitzpatrick of New Florence, and daughter, Cindy Rae Thompson Burri (Brian) of Amsterdam, Netherlands. He has two sisters, Margaret Cecchine (Gary) of Virginia and Patricia Hurley (Tony) of Arizona. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, plus a multitude of friends.
Dick owned Thompson Farm Products and Dick’s WildRoot Horseradish, both of Weaubleau. He had been mayor of Weaubleau and a police officer in decades past.
He loved playing practical jokes. Only drove a Ford. Always had a good story to tell, would offer anyone a beer and never met a stranger.
His mantra was “DO MORE FOR OTHERS THAN THEY CAN EVER DO FOR YOU.”
Services will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the historic Weaubleau Congregational Christian Church. Dick was sexton of Souders Cemetery for 29 years, where he will be interred.
Memorials may be made to Souders Cemetery Fund, PO Box 142, Weaubleau MO 65774.
