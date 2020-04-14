Cheryl Adell Doty, 61, of Bolivar went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1958, in Smithville, the daughter of James Eugene “Gene” and Gloria Adell Fancler Doty.
Cheryl attended school in Plattsburg, where she graduated in 1977. She was involved in many activities, such as being Fall Festival queen, cheerleading, drama, band, choir and many others.
She lived in Plattsburg for some time after school where she brought two wonderfully independent children into a loving, supportive family.
In 1994, she moved the family to the Hidden Valley subdivision of the Pomme de Terre Lake area, where she raised these two in a wonderful area surrounded by nature, of which they developed a lifelong love.
Later, work and family moved her to the Paola, Kansas, area, where she made many friends and spent much of her time volunteering. Helping people with medical issues, senior citizens and families in need was encouraging to her. She was quoted in a local paper, saying “Anything to put a little hope back into their lives.”
In 2014, she moved to Bolivar, where she could be closer to and assist aging family members and her grandchildren.
She was an avid plant enthusiast, expert baker, part-time scrapbooker and maker of unique handmade greeting cards, full-time collector of all things antique and creator of many poems. She was always swift to respond in many ways to anyone with a need.
She loved to laugh and spend time with her many friends. Cheryl enjoyed her plants, which always seemed to bloom wherever she was planted. She enjoyed collecting antiques, particularly old western and John Wayne memorabilia. She was intensely loving, and her family was always her top priority, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Justin Doty and his wife, Stephanie, of Bolivar, and daughter Jodi Grayson and fiance Mitch West of Vicksburg, Mississippi; her five grandchildren, Katie, Dessirae, Alexis, Ethan and Evan; her siblings, Jerry Doty and wife Barbara of Parkville, Debra Bastarache and husband Brian of Flemington, and Mike Doty and wife Lisa of Plattsburg.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Robert “Bob” Franklin Doty of Flemington.
Due to current restrictions on travel and gatherings, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local food pantries.
