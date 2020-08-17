*Updated as of 3:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, with charges filed against the suspect.
Bolivar police say a 12-year-old boy is dead from an apparent attack, and his father is in custody.
According to online court records, Chad Aaron Baker, 40, of Bolivar is charged with class A felony first-degree murder, class A felony first-degree domestic assault and felony armed criminal action.
He's being held in Polk County Jail on a warrant carrying a $250,000 cash or surety bond.
Lt. Roger Barron says officers responded to the 1300 block of West Parkview Street in Bolivar at around 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, for a report of a deceased person.
When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy dead and evidence of a physical assault, Barron says.
“It was obvious it was not accidental,” he says.
The juvenile was found behind an outbuilding on the property.
Barron says police arrested Baker, the child’s father, on scene.
“This was not a random act,” Barron says. “There is no danger to the community.”
Baker and child did not live at the Bolivar residence, Barron says, but migrated between there and another residence in Cedar County, staying at each location around a week at a time.
He says the 12-year-old was a student in the Stockton R-1 school district.
Barron says the property owner, a grandparent, made the call to 9-1-1.
The investigation is ongoing, he says. A probable cause statement has been filed with the Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock and charges are pending.
Baker is due in court Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The police department has not released the name of the victim.
This is a developing news story. The BH-FP will update as more information becomes available.
