Christina Ann Kee, 35, of Bolivar passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1984, in Springfield, the daughter of Bobbie McGhee and Tina Kee.
She is survived by her parents; two children, Mya and Jacob; one sister, Tami (Odane) Todd of Ft. Stewart, Georgia; her grandmothers, Vera Frost of Ozark, Susan Pennell of Brighton and Bonnie Morris of Houston; three nieces, Macey, Madix and Laila; two aunts, Janet Harkless of Polock, Texas, and Laura Whiteman of Fishers, Indiana; three uncles, Paul McGhee of Waynesville, Don McGhee of Waynesville and Steven Walentoski of Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona; seven cousins, Jennifer Harkless of Polock, Texas, Ronald McGhee of Springfield, Ricky (Lorraine) McGhee of Mt. Home AFB, Idaho, Don (Denies) McGhee Jr. of Magnolia, Delaware, Angelique McGhee of Springfield, Collin (Alicia) Whiteman of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Maci (Levi) Alleyne of Clarksville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather Carl Pennell; great-grandmother Ruby Duben; uncle Ronald Walentoski; and great-uncle Keith Campbell.
Christina was a graduate of Bolivar High School. She played basketball, softball and ran track. She received an Associate of Science in medical assisting while in Montana.
Christina enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends. She was a dreamer that loved music, being silly and cracking jokes to make someone’s day better. She was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She opened her heart and home to many people over the years. She had the most beautiful smile that could light all the stars. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children’s faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you.
She will be sorely missed. Please remember her beautiful spirit and live life to the fullest, because life is much too short.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there will be a celebration of life in early August arranged by Butler Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her children. A savings account will be made for each of them at Bank of Bolivar.
