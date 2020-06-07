Cleaning up and moving forward

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
As his district reconvenes in-person classes for summer school for kindergarten through eighth grade students, Bolivar R-1 superintendent Tony Berry said the only way the school can keep its students and staff safe and keep the Bolivar community at ease is by outlining and strictly following a set list of safety procedures.
At the district’s Thursday, May 21, board of education meeting, Berry told the board the district has outlined its COVID-19 cleaning and social distancing policies in a guidebook.
“This tells us what we’re going to accomplish and what each building is going to do for their area of cleaning,” Berry said. “We’ve got specific questions asked to specific teachers about how they’ll handle their responsibilities, and this guidebook directs everyone.”
There’s a straightforward mission, Berry said.
“We need to let the community know how we’re going to do the best we possibly can to keep our social distancing and keep cleaning of the school up to date so that everyone stays safe,” he said.
Class sizes won’t exceed 12 students, Berry said.
According to its website, district policies range from stepping up cleaning high-traffic surfaces to better educating students and teachers about preventative techniques.
Students will wash hands after going to the bathroom, playing outside, before eating and after blowing their noses, coughing or sneezing, district policy states.
Students will be reminded to not touch their eyes, noses or mouths and will be encouraged not to share cups, eating utensils, food or drinks.
“Each employee will take his/her temperature and monitor symptoms prior to starting work each day,” policy states. “Student temperatures will be taken each morning, if a student has a temperature of 99.9 or higher they will be sent home.”
Sick employees and students will be immediately separated and sent home, and anything they came into contact with will be immediately disinfected, the policy states.
“We will provide a mask for sick students and staff to use until they can leave school grounds,” the policy states.
R-1 isn’t the only district to step up cleaning. All Polk County superintendents with plans to hold summer school shared enhanced sanitation policies with the BH-FP.
“We have been disinfecting twice a week and will continue that as kids return to class,” Halfway superintendent Lance Roweton said. “We will practice social distancing.”
But, summer school isn’t the only place local residents will be gathering in large numbers this summer.
Due to the pandemic, the Southwest Baptist University Meyer Wellness Center, which is open to students and dues-paying community members, closed in mid-March, at same time the university shut down in-person classes.
While university courses will remain online this summer, the wellness center reopened with new hours and extra guidelines Monday, May 11.
Bradley Beckham, director of the wellness center center, said in a letter to members the center has temporarily closed access to locker rooms, though restrooms will still be open.
Fitness classes will not resume, Beckham said.
Workout equipment must be sanitized after each use, he said, and the university is requiring those exercising to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
The university has also barred entry for those who have recently traveled to New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, New Orleans or internationally.
Additionally, people with compromised immune systems or a “fever, cough, difficulty breathing, other symptoms or recent contact with COVID-19 patient,” will not be allowed inside.
“Masks are highly recommended except when doing intense cardio workouts or swimming,” Beckham said in the letter.
