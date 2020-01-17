Cleo Thomas Blakemore, age 101, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hermitage Nursing & Rehab, Hermitage.
He was born Feb. 28, 1918, in Havana, Kansas, the son of Osee Albert Blakemore and Dora Janette Stroud Blakemore.
He was a 30-year retired sergeant major of the U.S. Army and had served during World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lucinda Blakemore, and six siblings.
Survivors include one son, Thomas Blakemore of Flemington; two daughters, Linda Owen and Joyce Sonnenberg, both of Flemington; one sister, Peg Hubler of Independence, Kansas; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and entombment will be Monday, Jan. 20, in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Local arrangements were under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Home, Wheatland.
