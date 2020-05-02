Closed for the season

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
While the area is starting to see signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a local summer standby has fallen victim to the ongoing troubles brought on by the new coronavirus.
In the Tuesday, April 28, Bolivar board of aldermen virtual meeting, the board voted unanimously to not open the Bolivar Aqua Zone for the 2020 season.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith were present. Alderman Thane Kifer was absent.
“I know that doesn’t come easy to any of you to have to make that decision,” Mayor Chris Warwick said after the vote. “But I do think at this point, with what we know moving forward, the option before us is the one we needed to go with.”
With current COVID-19 orders in place, City Administrator Tracy Slagle said city staff wouldn’t know if the pool could be opened for the season until June.
“Realistically, by the time that we were able to confirm we could open the pool, we would need a month to train staff, assuming that those candidates hadn’t gone out and found another summer job,” Slagle said.
This would make the Aqua Zone’s opening day sometime in July.
Also, she said the Roy Blunt YMCA — which houses the restrooms used by pool staff and visitors — doesn’t plan to discuss reopening its facility until June.
“If we don’t have access to the restrooms, there’s no reason to open the pool up,” Sagaser said.
Finances also factored into the Aqua Zone’s fate.
Neal asked Slagle, who previously said she expects the city to be hit with revenue losses in the wake of the pandemic, for information on sales tax revenue.
“The sales tax revenues that came in in April were strong,” Slagle said. “They’re actually better than they were in April of ‘19.”
She said city leaders are closely watching projections in other cities.
“Initially we were thinking maybe a 20% loss, but a lot of cities have seen quite an increase in their grocery stores, Walmarts, things like that. And so a lot of those projections are going down to about a 5% loss.”
Slagle said savings from closing the Aqua Zone for the season “would really cover any loss we would see to the general fund and the parks fund if we factor a 5% loss.”
Factoring in lost revenue, the city will save around $113,000 by keeping the pool closed this year, Slagle said.
Both Warwick and Aqua Zone director Shawna Cheney said other communities are also considering closing aquatic centers for the season.
The mayor questioned how pool staff would enforce the 6-foot social distancing guidelines from the state in an indoor swimming facility, and he mentioned the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 hitting the area.
“I think that’s a big ordeal for us to try to maintain moving forward,” he said. “So I think there’s a lot of problematic issues if we get the pool open. It just seems more logical to go ahead and close the pool this year.”
Slagle said city staff can save items already purchased for the pool on this year’s budget, like new lifeguard uniforms, wristbands and replacement chairs, for the 2021 season.
She also recommended opening a concession stand at the Cribbs Family Youth Park on West Madison Street this season.
Typically, the city spends $9,000 on resale food items for the concession stand, Slagle said. Sales typically bring in around $9,000 in profit.
“Since we’re not going to be able to have the pool open, we feel like there would still be a lot of activity there, and we would want to have the concessions available,” she said.
Also on the agenda
Administrator’s report: Slagle said two submerged pumps recently broke at the wastewater treatment plant.
“They just broke because of age,” she said.
She thanked the City of Springfield for sending crews and equipment to help plant workers make the needed repairs.
Slagle also said water department crews repaired a water main break at North Hartford Avenue and East Division Street last weekend.
Municipal court fee structure: The board voted unanimously to approve revisions to the municipal court fee structure. City attorney Don Brown said the changes will make fees current with state standards.
Right of way agreement: With a 7-0 vote, the board approved a right of way agreement with Unite Private Networks LLC.
Golf building: The board unanimously approved a $5,000 budget amendment for repairs to the building at the municipal golf course.
Bolivar’s board met in closed session Friday, May 1, under the following exemptions: individually identifiable personnel records and operational guidelines for law enforcement, public safety, first response or public health. Minutes from the meeting were not available by press time Friday.
The board’s next regular session is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
