Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation plans to activate a higher level of visitor restrictions and facility access to all locations effective Tuesday, March 17.
The new policy follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and is intended to minimize the spread of coronavirus and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
No one under the age of 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into CMH facilities. This includes the hospital and all clinics.
Only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed into the hospital. Exceptions may be made for those who are near end-of-life.
Access will be limited to two public entry points at the hospital.
Healthy patients and visitors are asked to use the main hospital entrance and will be screened. Visitor hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
Patients seeking emergency care are asked to use the emergency department entrance. If patients have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, please call ahead to 328-6301 so the hospital can prepare for your arrival.
Pediatric Rehab, Cardiac Rehab and CMH Heart Institute patients should use their designated entrances only.
Anyone who is sick and is not seeking medical treatment should not visit the hospital or other CMH locations. If seeking care at a family medicine clinic, call ahead so the office can prepare for your arrival.
CMH Virtual Visits are also an option for those with non-emergency illnesses. For more information, visit citizensmemorial.com/VirtualVisits.
No visitor will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.
CMH Foundation long-term care facilities already limited visitors to its six skilled nursing facilities and one residential care center last week and will continue those restrictions until further notice. Family members are asked to contact their specific long-term care facility if they have questions.
Facility closures
CMH Senior Health Center, an exercise facility for community members, will be closed until further notice.
CMH's cafeteria will be closed to the public until further notice.
Effective immediately, all CMH volunteers have been suspended. This does not include the services at the Tremain Family Hospitality House. The house will continue to accept guests who are in need of services there.
The CMH Gift Garden gift shop in the hospital will remain open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. All Auxiliary fundraising events will be canceled and rescheduled at a later date.
If patients have appointments, please assume it is still scheduled unless they receive notification otherwise.
Classes and events canceled
All public events and meetings held in the CMH Community Rooms and at CMH facilities are canceled for eight weeks through May 10, 2020.
These events include Birth Place classes, CMH Baby Fair, Lunch and Learns, Tween Girls Night In, Heroes for Hospice 5K/10K and Healthy Balance Cooking classes.
CMH understands these elevated restrictions and screenings may be inconvenient, but it is an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible. The hospital appreciates the community's help, understanding and compliance in helping to protect our patients, families, staff and community.
For the latest information, visit CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
