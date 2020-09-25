Mrs. Coneta “Connie” Elaine Arnold, 88, of Halfway passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Bolivar, to John T. and Wilma W. Overcash Fisher.
She was united in marriage to Lester M. Arnold on June 12, 1947, and to this union four children were born.
Connie was the eternal optimist, mother and grandmother, not only to her biological children and grandchildren, but to extended family and numerous friends of the family, as well. If you were hungry, she would make sure you were fed and could whip up a meal for two or 20 in the same amount of time. She volunteered countless hours as room-mother for all four of her children during their years of schooling and adjusted her milking schedule around ball games.
She was saved at an early age and was a member of the Rural Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Lester Arnold; three brothers, Keith “Bub,” Gene and Bennie Wayne Fisher; and one sister, Violet Fisher.
Connie is survived by her four children, Randy Arnold and wife Nancy of Springfield, Carolyn Fieth of Bolivar, Gloria Kennedy and husband Dan of Bolivar, and Ronnie Arnold of Halfway; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons; two brothers, Kenneth Fisher and wife BennieJo and Carl Fisher, all of Pleasant Hope; one sister, June Altic of Pleasant Hope; two sisters-in-law, Ethel Fisher of Pleasant Hope and Joyce Fisher of Bolivar; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, generations of adoptive children and grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Pitts Chapel with Bros. Dewayne Burdette and Mike Bruce officiating, with burial following at Schofield Cemetery, Halfway. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
