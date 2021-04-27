Corey Dee Laird, age 28, of Bolivar passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, in his home. He was born Oct. 25, 1992, in Bolivar to Stephen and Deana Laird.
He was a kind and caring person that would do anything for you; “he would give you the shirt off his back.” He was a clown and a jokester and always had a smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Richard Cox and stepgrandfather James Mills, and his beloved dog Simon.
Corey is survived by his parents, Deana Laird and Karson Croswhite of Bolivar, and his father, Stephen Laird of Bolivar; his girlfriend, Kayla Gallagher, and their daughter on the way, Eliana Dee Laird, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one brother, S. Kyle Laird and Ciara Veerhusen of Rogersville; three half-sisters, Malissa Unger and husband Ty, Emilee Curbow, all of Branson, and Meagan Climer of Bolivar; paternal grandparents Kenny and Linda Laird of Bolivar; maternal grandmother Joan Mills of Bolivar; two stepbrothers, Kyle and Jeremy Croswhite of Bolivar; one stepsister, Shayna Hunter and husband TJ of Raymore; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Pitts Chapel. Corey’s body will be cremated at a later date. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to help Corey’s unborn daughter, the Eliana Dee Laird memorial fund c/o of Oak Star Bank, 340 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar MO 65613. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.