Courts implement pandemic plan

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the show — or the court system — must go on.
According to a news release, the 30th Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Polk, Benton, Dallas, Hickory and Webster counties, began phase one of its pandemic plan Saturday, May 16.
The implementation of the recovery plan comes after the Missouri Supreme Court suspended in-person court proceedings, aside from emergency exemptions, in March. The high court’s order expired Friday, May 15.
Under its current phase, the court won’t hold jury trials, the order says.
Only litigants, witnesses and victims involved in court proceedings are allowed in courtrooms and common areas in the courthouse.
“Only the most critical in-person court proceedings will be held, with occupancy in the main, jury-capable courtrooms of the circuit limited to 10 or less persons whenever possible,” the order says.
Judges, according to the order, determine which cases are critical.
Court personnel don’t count toward occupancy limitations, the order says. Also, judges can increase the limitations on a case-by-case or docket-by-docket basis.
Social distancing regulations always apply, so people must maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance.
“Tape and other visible means may be utilized to demark six feet distances where practical,” the order says.
The order recommends individuals wear face masks.
“However, no witness shall be allowed to wear a mask over their face while testifying under oath,” the order says.
People who’ve been exposed to the virus, are showing COVID-19 symptoms or have had a fever of 100.4 degrees within 48 hours aren’t allowed in the courtroom.
The court also uses teleconferences and online hearings when possible.
Extra cleaning and additional hand sanitizer is provided by county commissioners and paid for by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, the order says.
As long as recovery continues in the region, the court will move into phase two, allowing for in-person hearings and increased courtroom occupancy, by Monday, June 1.
In Polk County, 30 people, or 25% of the seating occupancy, will be allowed in the gallery.
“Jury trials shall resume but only if the judge presiding over the case deems said jury trial as extraordinary, pressing and urgent,” the order says.
Phase two is set to last until Monday, June 15, when phase three — which lifts restrictions on courtroom occupancy and jury trials — is scheduled to start. Phase three will expire Friday, June 26.
The order says municipal courts should follow the same order except for occupancy limits, which are “based on the number of people who can be present in the municipal courtroom and courtroom facilities while maintaining the strict six feet social distancing requirement.”
In the Tuesday, May 12, Bolivar board of aldermen meeting, city administrator Tracy Slagle said Bolivar’s municipal court system was closed from Tuesday, Feb. 25, through Monday, May 11.
As a result, the city saw “a 24% decline in our typical revenues,” Slagle said.
“I don’t think that we’ll be anticipating recouping any of that,” she said. “There’s a definite drop in revenues there.”
Holding steady
While the COVID-19 crisis has brought on unexpected changes to the court system, Polk County’s prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock says his office was prepared in some respects.
“When I first started, I switched the office to scanning all documents so that we would not need paper files,” he says. “It took a few years to get everything switched, but it did help.”
He says the office also switched to a web-based software system a few years ago, which allows staff to maintain and access files remotely.
“Those changes allow us to work completely off site from any computer,” he says.
So when COVID-19 concerns changed work life and essentially shut down the courthouse in March, Ashlock says “everyone used a laptop from home with one person per day staying in the office to answer calls.”
He says staff also met via Zoom “to go over issues.”
“We were able to continue with everything we needed to do,” Ashlock adds. “Court was held online during this time. I could attend either from the office or from home since I had access to all the files.”
However, the online court process has slowed down cases, Ashlock says.
“There were no pleas made for a long period of time,” he says. “We are back in now, so hopefully we can get the pleas done.”
He says some jury trials have been continued to avoid having more than 10 people in the courtroom.
“Those should resume next month,” Ashlock says.
Ashlock says he’s worked with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, as well, to reduce the number of inmates in the jail to help prevent illness in the facility. He says he’s still working through that process with law enforcement and jailers as they consider issuing warrants for suspects.
“At this time, we are all back in the office and going back to a regular schedule for court, so hopefully by the end of summer, we will be back to normal court and office,” he says.
By the numbers
As the court slowly returns to normal, its phased recovery is backed up by data, the order says.
Presiding Judge Michael O. Hendrickson consulted with county health officials and judicial partners and examined statewide COVID-19 data before implementing the phased plan, the order says.
The order also says “there have been no positive COVID-19 cases in any jail of the circuit” and no COVID-19 deaths.
“COVID-19 health conditions have been stable over a 14-day period in the circuit, and there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in the circuit,” the order says.
The public health system, the order says, has the “hospital, testing and public health containment resources to begin the process of reopening the local economy.”
The circuit will progress through its phases only if “it can implement sufficient procedures to ensure the safety of every litigant, juror, witness, victim, judicial employee, attorney and other individuals involved in judicial hearings,” the order says.
If local COVID-19 conditions worsen, Hendrickson can step back the phases, the order says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.