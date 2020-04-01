All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
With the advice from our county health department, the city decided to make the message more localized.
We are hearing the message from the president and governor, but several residents are still carrying on like normal.
This new order does a few things that I believe our local residents need to hear.
Social distancing is not solely about keeping 6 feet of distance when we go out into public to conduct normal daily life. It is a mindset that should be considerate of our friends, our neighbors and even the strangers we see while we are out from our homes. You may be confident that you may overcome the sickness and not worry about your own health. Great! But what about the many people you contacted, not directly but indirectly, when you don’t even know you have the virus?
If we have the ability to stay home, let’s do it. But if you have to work, let’s go to work mindful of all the people that we could unintentionally infect or who may expose us to the virus unknowingly. So this order asks businesses and people conducting business to remain diligent to keep a clean environment and remove the possibility of spreading COVID-19.
Personal cleanliness. We must be diligent to take the extra time to clean our hands and the things we touch when we are out in public, even when we get home.
Gatherings of 10 or more is new in the order and now falls in line with the state mandate. This positive case from Cedar County is the precursor for us here locally and I, Mayor Warwick, believe what we do now is of utmost importance.
But how does government do that without infringing upon our rights? As Missourians? As Americans?
What I am asking in this new proclamation order is not anything new to us as Americans, or as Missourians, but what is new is the fact that while we see the rest of our state or country’s positive cases rising, we here at home — here in Bolivar, Missouri — need to be aware that COVID-19 is knocking at our door!
As we continue to see positive cases getting closer and closer to Bolivar, as we have seen this weekend with an employee of CMH who lives in Cedar County, it is of the utmost importance that we take the precautions necessary to keep our numbers to the least possible cases.
The first positive does not just infect one person. It could infect several, and those several infect several.
Before you know it, our zero cases could be a dozen, because for four to five days of no symptoms, it multiplied across many.
We have heard over and over the need to do social distancing for the last three weeks, but what we are not seeing is a limit to social activities.
Because several of us are home, either because we take PTO or we have jobs that allow for us to work from home, we are able to interact with our friends and families a few more hours in the day because of the convenience.
I fit in this group, and this past weekend I addressed with my family the need to not go to their friends’ houses, not to invite their friends over, not to run to the store because they want to see if the shelves are stocked.
These are things we take for granted because we are social by nature. The virus is not floating around looking for its next victim, but because we unintentionally pick it up while out doing the very things that keep food on our tables, the interaction we crave and the want to be on the go ... but at this time, during this situation, we have to refrain.
So does it look and sound like the same thing we have been hearing on the national and state level?
Yes, but I believe we need to take more action here on the local level without infringing upon the Constitution of the United States and upon the Constitution of Missouri. I believe by requesting in this Proclamation Order to Bolivar residents to use their rights responsibly and to look out for others without directly issuing a stay-at-home order, I am getting the message out that this is closer to Bolivar than it has been in recent days and we need to take these precautions seriously.
Chris Warwick is the mayor of Bolivar. This column has been edited for length and clarity.
