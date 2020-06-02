COVID-19 sampling to be conducted throughout Missouri

Missouri is asking residents to participate in COVID-19 testing at various sites across the state in the upcoming weeks.
According to a Department of Health and Senior Services news release, as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s plan announced on Thursday, May 21, to rapidly increase COVID-19 testing volume to 7,500 tests per day in Missouri, several counties will host testing events.
The community-based testing will be operated by the DHSS and Missouri National Guard, in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies.
While no testing site is planned in Polk County, Missouri residency is the only requirement. Individuals who wish to participate do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms, DHSS said.
The release said the goal is to test nearly 10,000 people over a 10-day period at events in Boone, Cape Girardeau, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.
“Community sampling gives the state a better sense of COVID-19 prevalence in a given area, which will help guide its response and ease uncertainty for Missourians,” DHSS said via the release. “If prevalence is low, this will help reassure citizens that it is safe to begin re-engaging in the community and returning to somewhat normal operations. If prevalence is higher, quick and proactive steps will be taken to keep the virus from spreading further in the community.”
Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a nasal swab to see if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual.
To find a complete listing of dates and sites and to pre-register, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest. More information can be found at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
Online pre-registration is highly encouraged and will allow for the testing event to run efficiently for patients. Those without access to online pre-registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411.
The release said selection for community sampling is based on locations with the ability to draw participants from a broader region, as well as locations that have expressed a need for additional testing resources.
It is not based on the number of COVID-19 cases in these counties.
CARES Act funding will be used for community sampling. Some counties have also elected to provide community sampling using local funding, the release added.
DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams believes the state will reach its goal of 7,500 tests per day.
“We have worked hard to determine how to best utilize the testing capacity we now have in our state in order to protect the health of Missourians,” he said in the release.
Once Missouri’s overall testing numbers have increased, the state will reevaluate and determine next steps, the release added.
“I cannot emphasize enough how important testing is to our overall recovery plan. All four pillars of our recovery plan are important, but testing will be the key,” Parson said in the release. “The more testing we do, the more knowledge we have on what the situation in Missouri actually looks like, and the better-equipped we are to move forward.”
