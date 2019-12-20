Coy Cooper Jr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Bolivar.
He was born in Needmore on Sept. 19, 1928, to Coy Cooper Sr. and Bessie Gothard Cooper.
He married the love of his life, Donna Lee Fisher, on Nov. 22, 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He served in the U.S. Navy in 1948 and 1949 aboard the USS Rogers.
Upon returning from the Navy, he farmed in Missouri before moving to Wichita, Kansas, in 1951 where he worked in aircraft and farmed.
The family lived in Kansas until 1971, when they moved to Bolivar and purchased their farm.
Coy then spent the rest of his life farming. He raised beef cattle and hogs and operated a dairy. He also loved cutting and baling hay.
He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church for 48 years. There, he served as an ordained deacon and in various other capacities.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Rick, his four brothers and parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his children, Kathy (Mike) Afton, Jeff (Geni) Cooper, Lesa (Eddie) Crain and his late son’s wife, Della Cooper; his 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.
The family will be present for visitation at Mount Olive Baptist Church from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, with a funeral service following at 11.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church at 4079 Hwy. D, Bolivar MO 65613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.