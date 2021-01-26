David A. Estes was born on Nov. 1, 1922, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to Mary Grace Barefoot Estes and Samuel R. Estes.
David was the fifth of seven children and is survived by a sister, Olive Boston, and two brothers, Sam Estes and Clay Estes. He was predeceased by a brother, Loyce Estes, and two sisters, Margaret Campbell and Malnor Arthur.
David married Maxine Allison Estes on Feb. 17, 1946. They were married 71 years until her death in 2017. They had three daughters, Ellen Rae Discher (Bill), Joni Beth Becker (Clarke) and Jo Lyn Thompson (Lewellyn). David is also survived by four grandchildren, Kate Waite (Greg), Jason Kalb (Amy), Jill McCracken (Matt) and Allison Clackler (Cody); two stepgranddaughters, Kalyn Thompson and Kendra Thompson; and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for David will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at Butler Funeral Home, with a viewing at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to CMH Hospice, 111 W. Broadway St., Bolivar MO 65613, or to Sovereign Hospice, 1828 Meadow Trail Lane, Aubrey TX 76226. To honor David’s favorite color red, we are asking those who have red to please wear it.
