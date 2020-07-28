David Ray Tucker, 65, Pleasant Hope, passed from this life Monday, July 20, 2020, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
David was born Sept. 10, 1954, in Greene County to L.R. “Pete” and Betty Tucker.
He recently retired from Loren Cook Co. in Springfield. David was a member of the Teamsters Local Union #245 and the United Steel Workers Union #15485.
He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time on his farm with his family. He loved growing sweet corn and provided for “Tucker Corn Fest,” a family tradition.
David was saved and baptized in 1980 and attended Sac River Cowboy Church.
David was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Tucker, father-in-law Kyle Jones, and brothers-in-law Rickey Hillenburg and Jack Watts. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Karen Jones Tucker; three sons, Travis (Brenda), Matthew (Ashley) and Steven (Katie); and seven grandchildren he adored, Kylie, Trevor, Alivia, Maylee, Greta, William and Laura. He is also survived by his sister, Lynette Hillenburg, mother-in-law Peggy Jones, as well as in-laws Frank and Nancy Francka, Kirk and Connie Jones, Myrna Watts, Sandy Tucker Burk, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were Friday, July 24, at Greenlawn North by the Rev. Scotty Killingworth. Burial was in Pleasant Hope Cemetery.
