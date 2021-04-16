Donna L. Fisher Cooper
Born: Dec. 14, 1933
Died: April 11, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Russell W. Cutler
Bolivar
Born: Jan 17, 1927
Died: April 8, 2021
Services: Monday, April 12, at Eudora Baptist Church
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Arleen D. Ferguson
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 30, 1938
Dead: April 12, 2021
Services: Friday, April 16, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
