Donna L. Fisher Cooper

Born: Dec. 14, 1933

Died: April 11, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Russell W. Cutler

Bolivar

Born: Jan 17, 1927

Died: April 8, 2021

Services: Monday, April 12, at Eudora Baptist Church

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

 

Arleen D. Ferguson

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 30, 1938

Dead: April 12, 2021

Services: Friday, April 16, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

