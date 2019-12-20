Patsy J. Bales
Vancouver, Washington
Born: Dec. 2, 1932
Died: Dec. 17, 2019
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Antioch Church, Pittsburg
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lila M. Cahow
Wheatland
Died: Dec. 19, 2019
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Alice M. Colvard
Pleasant Hope
Born: Aug. 26, 1936
Died: Dec. 15, 2019
Service: Thursday, Dec. 19, at Pleasant Hope Cemetery and at O’Bannon Bank in Pleasant Hope
Arranged by Greenlawn North
Coy Cooper Jr.
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 19, 1928
Died: Dec. 18, 2019
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Mount Olive Baptist Church
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Virginia Payne
Excelsior Springs
Born: May 11, 1929
Died: Dec. 19, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
