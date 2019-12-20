Patsy J. Bales

Vancouver, Washington

Born: Dec. 2, 1932

Died: Dec. 17, 2019

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Antioch Church, Pittsburg

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Lila M. Cahow

Wheatland

Died: Dec. 19, 2019

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home 

 

Alice M. Colvard

Pleasant Hope

Born: Aug. 26, 1936

Died: Dec. 15, 2019 

Service: Thursday, Dec. 19, at Pleasant Hope Cemetery and at O’Bannon Bank in Pleasant Hope

Arranged by Greenlawn North

 

Coy Cooper Jr.

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 19, 1928

Died: Dec. 18, 2019

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Mount Olive Baptist Church

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Virginia Payne

Excelsior Springs

Born: May 11, 1929

Died: Dec. 19, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

