Benton M. Cox
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 12, 1937
Died: Feb. 24, 2021
Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 3, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Morrisville Cemetery
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Betty Jo Hurrelbrink
Flemington
Born: June 13, 1950
Died: Feb. 14, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Matthew J. Siems
Bolivar
Born: May 18, 1978
Died: Feb. 21, 2021
Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 6, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Julie D. Spiegel
Bolivar
Born: June 26, 1968
Died: Feb. 24, 2021
Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
