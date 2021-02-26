Benton M. Cox

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 12, 1937

Died: Feb. 24, 2021

Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 3, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Morrisville Cemetery

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

 

Betty Jo Hurrelbrink

Flemington

Born: June 13, 1950

Died: Feb. 14, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Matthew J. Siems

Bolivar

Born: May 18, 1978

Died: Feb. 21, 2021

Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 6, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Julie D. Spiegel

Bolivar

Born: June 26, 1968

Died: Feb. 24, 2021

Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

