Kirtis Kuhn

Dunnegan

Born: July 28, 1937

Died: Jan. 27, 2020

Visitation: noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Larry O. Tweed

Bolivar

Born: July 14, 1940

Died: Jan. 27, 2020

Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Open Hearts UMC

Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the church

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

