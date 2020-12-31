Terrance Bond
Born: Aug. 7, 1946
Died: Dec. 29, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Donna L. Brooks
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 30, 1930
Died: Dec. 27, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Maxine Grimes
Humansville
Born: Nov. 10, 1937
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Services: 11 a.m. at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.