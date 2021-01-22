Shirley N. Bennett

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 17, 1935

Died: Jan. 19, 2021

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Centerville Cemetery, Kansas

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jaxon Bradley

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 7, 1946

Died: Jan. 15, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Hilda J. Buckles

Born: Feb. 12, 1949

Died: Jan. 15, 2021

Services: none

Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

 

David A. Estes

Texas

Born: Nov. 1, 1922

Died: Jan. 21, 2021

Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Butler Funeral Home

Servies: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Rondo Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jerry E. Miller

Bolivar

Born: July 16, 1929

Died: Jan. 22, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jeffry W. Owens

Born: June 10, 1960

Died: Jan. 17, 2021

Services: Friday, Jan. 22, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Donald E. Wilson

Springfield

Born: March 23, 1933

Died: Jan. 19, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

