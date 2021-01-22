Shirley N. Bennett
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 17, 1935
Died: Jan. 19, 2021
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Centerville Cemetery, Kansas
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jaxon Bradley
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 7, 1946
Died: Jan. 15, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Hilda J. Buckles
Born: Feb. 12, 1949
Died: Jan. 15, 2021
Services: none
Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
David A. Estes
Texas
Born: Nov. 1, 1922
Died: Jan. 21, 2021
Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Butler Funeral Home
Servies: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Rondo Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jerry E. Miller
Bolivar
Born: July 16, 1929
Died: Jan. 22, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jeffry W. Owens
Born: June 10, 1960
Died: Jan. 17, 2021
Services: Friday, Jan. 22, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Donald E. Wilson
Springfield
Born: March 23, 1933
Died: Jan. 19, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
