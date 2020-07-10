Sharon K. Foster
Hermitage
Born: Nov. 8, 1952
Died: July 7, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Donald “Don” R. Rodenbaugh
Flemington
Born: April 10, 1946
Died: July 4, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Humansville Full Gospel Church
Arranged by Cremations of the Ozarks
Randy R. Urich
Morrisville
Born: Aug. 1, 1960
Died: July 6, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at High Street Baptist Church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Dorothy L. Smith Wyatt
Bolivar
Born: June 28, 1930
Died: July 5, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Lakeside Assembly of God Church
