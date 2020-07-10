Sharon K. Foster

Hermitage

Born: Nov. 8, 1952

Died: July 7, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home 

 

Donald “Don” R. Rodenbaugh

Flemington

Born: April 10, 1946

Died: July 4, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Humansville Full Gospel Church

Arranged by Cremations of the Ozarks

 

Randy R. Urich

Morrisville

Born: Aug. 1, 1960

Died: July 6, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at High Street Baptist Church 

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Dorothy L. Smith Wyatt

Bolivar

Born: June 28, 1930

Died: July 5, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Lakeside Assembly of God Church

