Ruthellen Heitman
Humansville
Born: Dec. 9, 1946
Died: July 1, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Harold Reese
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 9, 1940
Died: June 26, 2020
Service: Tuesday, June 30, at Heritage Baptist Church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Thomas R. Woollard
Hollister
Born: Sept. 30, 1952
Died: June 22, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Cremations of the Ozarks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.