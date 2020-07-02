Ruthellen Heitman

Humansville

Born: Dec. 9, 1946

Died: July 1, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Harold Reese

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 9, 1940

Died: June 26, 2020

Service: Tuesday, June 30, at Heritage Baptist Church 

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Thomas R. Woollard

Hollister

Born: Sept. 30, 1952

Died: June 22, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Cremations of the Ozarks

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.