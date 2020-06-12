Diana L. Carstens
Buffalo
Born: Aug. 14, 1954
Died: June 10, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Glenda K. Dawson
Brighton
Born: April 19, 1966
Died: June 9, 2020
Visitation: noon Monday, June 15, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the funeral home
Arranged by Greenlaw Funeral Home North
Norman R. Hall
Aldrich
Born: June 17, 1938
Died: June 10, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
