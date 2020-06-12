Diana L. Carstens

Buffalo

Born: Aug. 14, 1954

Died: June 10, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Glenda K. Dawson

Brighton

Born: April 19, 1966

Died: June 9, 2020

Visitation: noon Monday, June 15, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Service: 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the funeral home

Arranged by Greenlaw Funeral Home North

 

Norman R. Hall 

Aldrich

Born: June 17, 1938

Died: June 10, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

