Donald W. Fifer
Urbana
Born: June 29, 1946
Died: June 20, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Robert W. Keightley
Born: May 20, 1936
Died: June 22, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Quincy
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Juanita E. Seiner
Bolivar
Born: April 8, 1922
Died: June 24, 2020
Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Donald Ray Steele Sr.
Wheatland
Born: April 28, 1939
Died: June 24, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Helen M. Stephens
Born: May 15, 1946
Died: June 24, 2020
Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
