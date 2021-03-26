Dr. William "Bill" Hooper
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 16, 1931
Died: March 23, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at First Baptist Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Eldon Jackson
Born: March 14, 1937
Died: March 24, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Terry R. Wooten
Born: Dec. 19, 1948
Died: March 21, 2021
Services: Friday, March 26, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
