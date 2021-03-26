Dr. William "Bill" Hooper

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 16, 1931 

Died: March 23, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at First Baptist Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Eldon Jackson

Born: March 14, 1937

Died: March 24, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Terry R. Wooten

Born: Dec. 19, 1948

Died: March 21, 2021

Services: Friday, March 26, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

