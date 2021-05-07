Jeremy R. Crain

Sedalia

Born: Sept. 28, 1971

Died: Aug. 7, 2020

Services: Thursday, May 13, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dixie A. Jenkins

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 22, 1942

Died: May 4, 2021

Services: Friday, May 7, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

