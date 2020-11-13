Margie L. Dorth
Independence
Born: Sept. 16, 1927
Died: Nov. 7, 2020
Services: Friday, Nov. 13, at Lindley Prairie Cemetery
Arranged by Speaks Suburban Chapel
LJ “Jay” Farmer
Goodson
Born: May 27, 1933
Died: Nov. 10, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Robert L. Fortner
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 4, 1933
Died: Nov. 10, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sammie M. Grove
Pittsburg
Born: Feb. 6, 1943
Died: Nov. 9, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Breanna L. Hegle
Bolivar
Born: June 28, 1991
Died: Nov. 10, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Louise E. Hite
Pleasant Hope
Born: April 9, 1930
Died: Nov. 12, 2020
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Carroll G. Ross
Texas
Born: Jan. 31, 1941
Died: Nov. 10, 2020
Services: Friday, Nov. 13, at Crestview Memorial Gardens
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jerry Stewart
Bolivar
Born: June 1, 1963
Died: Nov. 12, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Leon Townsend
Texas
Born: March 28, 1929
Died: Nov. 10, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Crestview Memorial Gardens
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
