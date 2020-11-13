Margie L. Dorth

Independence

Born: Sept. 16, 1927

Died: Nov. 7, 2020

Services: Friday, Nov. 13, at Lindley Prairie Cemetery

Arranged by Speaks Suburban Chapel

LJ “Jay” Farmer

Goodson

Born: May 27, 1933

Died: Nov. 10, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Robert L. Fortner

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 4, 1933

Died: Nov. 10, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sammie M. Grove

Pittsburg

Born: Feb. 6, 1943

Died: Nov. 9, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Breanna L. Hegle

Bolivar

Born: June 28, 1991

Died: Nov. 10, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Louise E. Hite

Pleasant Hope

Born: April 9, 1930

Died: Nov. 12, 2020

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Carroll G. Ross

Texas

Born: Jan. 31, 1941

Died: Nov. 10, 2020

Services: Friday, Nov. 13, at Crestview Memorial Gardens

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jerry Stewart

Bolivar

Born: June 1, 1963

Died: Nov. 12, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Leon Townsend

Texas

Born: March 28, 1929

Died: Nov. 10, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Crestview Memorial Gardens

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.